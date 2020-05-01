|BASEBALL
MLB — Suspended Cleveland Indians P Emmanuel Clase 80 games for testing positive to a performance-enhancing substance.
|BASKETBALL
|NBA
CHICAGO BULLS — Hired Marc Eversley as General Manager.
|FOOTBALL
|NFL
ATLANTA FALCONS — Acquired DE Charles Harris from the Miami Doplhins in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round draft selection.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DL Josh Tupou to a one-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Treyvon Hester.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Salvon Ahmed to a three-year deal. Signed QB Nick Mullens to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell to a one-year contract.
|CFL
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Tariq LaChance.
|HOCKEY
|NHL
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed G Dustin Wolf to a three-year entry-level contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Filip Berglund to a two-year entry-level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Ben Harper to a one-year contract.
|WHL
VICTORIA ROYALS — Signed D Austin Zemlak to a WHL standard player agreement.
