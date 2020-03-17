|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned C Zack Collins to Charlotte (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced tendered one-year contracts to K Zane Gonzalez and OL Justin Murray.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Tyler Matakevich to a two-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Christian Kirksey and T Rick Wagner.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Announced tendered contracts to DE Isaac Rochell and OT Trent Scott. Placed a second-round tender on CB Michael Davis.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed QB Nate Sudfeld to a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Ryan Shazier on the reserve list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed a second-round tender on RB Matt Breida and WR Kendrick Bourne.
