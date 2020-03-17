BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned C Zack Collins to Charlotte (IL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced tendered one-year contracts to K Zane Gonzalez and OL Justin Murray.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Tyler Matakevich to a two-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Christian Kirksey and T Rick Wagner.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Announced tendered contracts to DE Isaac Rochell and OT Trent Scott. Placed a second-round tender on CB Michael Davis.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed QB Nate Sudfeld to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Ryan Shazier on the reserve list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed a second-round tender on RB Matt Breida and WR Kendrick Bourne.

Tags