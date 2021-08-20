Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.