BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned INF Jack Mayfield to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Luis Garcia.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated RHP Michael King. Reassigned C Erik Kratz to the minor leagues.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reassigned INF Vimael Machin to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Jordan Weems.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated OF Austin Meadows. Reassigned INF Nate Lowe to the minor leagues.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed K Elliott Fry, S Jamal Carter and CB Delrick Abrams Jr. on the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton to the active roster. Placed LB De'Jon Harris and DL Billy Winn on the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT David Moa and WR Alex Bachman to the practice squad. Released WR Johnny Holton.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Kalen Ballage. Signed QB Mike White to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived RB Adrian Killins.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed F Krisztian Nemeth.

COLLEGE

KANSAS STATE — Agreed to terms with head football coach Chris Klieman on a contract extension through the 2026 season.

