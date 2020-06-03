|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released TE Seth DeValve with a non-football injury designation.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Malcolm Perry.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed LW Arthur Kaliyev and D Jordan Spence to entry-level contracts.
|Ontario Hockey League
HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Acquired D Colton Kammerer.
|COLLEGE
BUTLER — Announced men's basketball G Bo Hodges has transferred from ETSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.