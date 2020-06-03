FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released TE Seth DeValve with a non-football injury designation.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Malcolm Perry.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed LW Arthur Kaliyev and D Jordan Spence to entry-level contracts.

Ontario Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Acquired D Colton Kammerer.

COLLEGE

BUTLER — Announced men's basketball G Bo Hodges has transferred from ETSU.

Tags