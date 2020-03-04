|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
BOSTON RED SOX — Reasigned INF Tommy Joseph, LHP Daniel McGrath, LHP Bobby Poyner, RHP Bryan Mata and RHP Denyi Reyes to minor league camp.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Acquired RHP Sam Held from the Sioux City Explorers of the American Association.
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Sold contract of RHP John LaRossa to the Milwaukee Brewers.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded 3B Jose Brizuela to the Florence A'alls for OF Isaac Bernard, LHP Mike Castellani and RHP Cam Hatch.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL John Wetzel to a one-year deal.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Jake Oettinger to the Texas Stars.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed M Victor Wanyama as a designated player.
