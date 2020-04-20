MONDAY
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced RB Jeff Wilson has signed a one-year tender.
|BASEBALL
|Frontier League
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Tristan Widra.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF John Sansone.
|HOCKEY
|Ontario Hockey League
HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed D Jorian Donovan.
|Western Hockey League
VICTORIA ROYALS — Acquired D Jason Alexander and a third and seventh-round pick from Edmonton for C Kaid Olver, a fourth-round pick and a conditional 2023 fourth-round pick.
|COLLEGE
CS NORTHRIDGE — Announced the resignation of women's basketball head coach Jason Flowers.
GEORGETOWN — Signed women's basketball PG Yasmin Ott to a national letter of intent.
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE — Announced men's basketball G Devin Butts has transferred from Mississippi State.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Signed women's basketball G Deja Cage.
NJ City — Named Davauni Brown community recreation director.
WEEKEND
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Brian Hill to his fifth-round tender.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with LB Jake Ryan on a one-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LB Jake Carlock, LB Jamal Davis II, WR Andy Jones, CB Linden Stephens, DT Gerald Willis and WR Terry Wright.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed G Jacob Ingham to a three-year entry-level contract.
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-Signed F Dominik Shine to a one-year contract.
