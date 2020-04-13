|BASEBALL
|Atlantic League of Professional Baseball
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Ryan Jackson.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Relieved general mangager Gar Forman of his duties. Named Arturas Karnisovas executive vice president of basketball operations. Named John Paxson senior advisor of basketball operations.
|COLLEGE
STONY BROOK UNIVERSITY — Agreed to terms with women's basketball coach Caroline McCombs on a contract extension through the 2024-25 season.
