FOOTBALL
National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed 2020 sixth-round draft pick G Jon Runyan.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed S Andrew Soroh. WR Felton Davis placed on waivers.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed RB Marvin Kinsey and retired DB McKinley Whitfield.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Agreed to mutually part ways with M Aleksander Katai.

COLLEGE

Charleston Southern University — Hired Anthony Izzio To join baseball coaching staff as pitching coach.

Tags