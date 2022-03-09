|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
NEW YORK METS — Named Andy Goldberg executive vice president and chief marketing officer.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Johnni Turbo.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Sacramento C Domantas Sabonis one game without pay for aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official in a game on March 7 against the New York.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jordan Schakel to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed RB Jonathan Ward and WR Antoine Wesley to one-year contracts. Released LB Jordan Hicks.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released CB Tavon Young. Re-signed DT Aaron Crawford. Extended tenders to C Trystan Colon, QB Tyler Huntley, LS Nick Moore, S Geno Stone, LB Kristian Welch and RB Ty'Son Williams. Placed OT Alejandro Villanueva on the reserve/retired list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Zane Gonzalez to a two-year contract extension.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract extension.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded QB Carson Wentz to Washington in exchange for a package of draft picks.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams to a contract extension.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT T.Y. McGill.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Matt Gono to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed OL Conor McDermott to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed DT Teair Tart, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and QB Logan Woodside.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Brendan Guhle to San Diego (AHL) from loan.
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan and RW Jesper Froden from Providence (AHL) from loan.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL) from loan.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Navrin Mutter to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Ken Appleby from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Cam York from Lehigh Valley from loan.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned RW Kasper Bjorkqvist to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) from loan.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reinstated D Marco Scandella from injured reserve.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reinstated C Jonathan Dahlen from injured reserve.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Carl Dahlstrom to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed LW Kyle Clifford to a two-year contract extension.
WINNIPEG JETS — Promoted D Ville Heinola from Manitoba (AHL).
|American Hockey League
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Ryan Chyzowski from Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan.
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed F Mitchell Lewandowski to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Loaned G Will Pulisic to Carolina FC (USL League 1) pending league and federation approval.
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Traded F Derrick Jones and 2023 general allocation money to Charlotte FC in exchange for 2022 general allocation money.
|USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed F Skage Simonsen.
|MLS NEXT Pro
FC CINCINATTI 2 — Named Shavar Thomas assistant coach.
ORLANDO CITY B — Named Martin Perelman head coach, Manuel Goldberg assistant coach, Marcos Machado goalkeeper coach and Vander Salas strength and conditioning coach.
|National Women's Soccer League
NWSL — Named Jessica Berman commissioner.
