|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the 10-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Released LHP Brian Johnson.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Buck Farmer on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Transferred CF Franchy Cordero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Bryan Shaw from alternate training site. Placed RHP Carl Edwards on 10-day IL retroactive to August 7. Claimed RHP Brady Lail off waivers from Chicago White Sox. Designated INF Patrick Wisdom for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 10-day IL. Reinstated LHP Jose Alvarado from the paternity list.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 2B Derek Dietrich to a minor league contract and assigned to alternate training site.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Jeremy Beasley from alternate training site. Placed LHP Madison Bumgarner on the 10-day IL.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Chad Sobotka to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 9. Recalled LHP Adam Kolarek from alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated 2B Luis Urias from the 10-day IL. Designated 1B/OF Logan Morrison for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Marcus Stroman on the restricted list after opting out of the 2020 season.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RF Kyle Garlick to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced RHP Jandel Gustave has cleared waivers, was outrighted to Sacramento (PCL) and elected free agency. Announced RHP Jandel Gustave has cleared waivers and was optioned to alternate training site.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Victor Williams CEO of NBA Africa.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived FB Bronson Rechsteiner.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Jovahn Fair. Waived CB Jameson Houston.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed WR Travis Fulgham off waivers. Released LB Jamal Davis.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated CB Gareon Conley from the PUP list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed TE Nate Wieting off waivers from Cleveland.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived LB Cam Smith with non-football injury designation.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed DE Vinny Curry to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived CB Brian Allen and RB Anthony Jones.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Josh Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Reilly Walsh to a three-year, entry-level contract.
