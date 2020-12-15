|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Jose Corniell and player to be named later from Seattle in exchange for RHP Rafael Montero. Agreed to terms with OF David Dahl on a one-year contract.
|National League
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C James McCann on a four-year contract.
|Frontier League
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Signed INF/OF Chad Sedio.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded RHP Mike Pascoe to New York Boulders for LHP Doug Domnarski.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Zhaire Smith and F Bennie Boatwright. Waived Gs Jahill Tripp and Marko Guduric.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated WR Dez Bryant and DB Terrell Bonds from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Trace McSorley on injured reserve. Released FB Tommy Bohanon and DT Braxton Hoyett from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Designated WR John Brown to return from injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB Chris Orr to the practice squad. Activated DT Bruce Hector from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released RB John Kelly from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed FB Jeremy Cox to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Brian Price to the practice squad. Activated RB Dexter Williams to the practice squad. Released T Ryan Pope from the practice squad. Placed DL Delontae Scott on the practice squad injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed RB Dontrell Hilliard from Cleveland waivers. Signed LS Anthony Kukwa to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Chris Covington to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed C Evan Boehm to the practice squad. Placed OL Ben Bartch on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Marcus Kemp.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed WR Henry Ruggs III on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DE Takk McKinley to return from injured reserve. Signed DE Vic Beasley to the active roster and WR Marcell Ateman to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed S Derwin James on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Brandon Wright to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Andre Patton to the practice squad. Placed WR Kirk Merritt on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Mark Fields II from injured reserve. Signed S Curtis Riley to the practice squad. Placed CB Kris Boyd on injured reserve. Released K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Earl Watford to the practice squad. Released DB Dayan Lake.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed OL Patrick Omameh from Las Vegas waivers.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Brandon Williams.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived K Sergio Castillo.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Ross Pierschbacher.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OL Danny Isidora from Kansas City practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Johnathan Cyprien. Released DE Willie Henry from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Ray-Ray Armstrong from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed P Bradley Pinion, K Ryan Succop and LS Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DL Teair Tart. Placed LB Tuzar Skipper on the practice squad injured reserve. Activated CB Kristian Fulton from injured reserve. Placed OLB Tuzar Skipper on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Announced LW Melker Karlsson signed with Sweden (Skelleftea AIK).
|East Coast Hockey Legue
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Anthony Rinaldi from the commisioners exempt list.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Matthew Spencer to a one-year contract. Activated Fs Johno May and Taylor Cammarata from injured reserve. Placed Fs Jerry D'Amigo and Nikita Pavlychev and D Matthew Spencer on injured reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Selected the contract of F Corey Durocher from Allen waivers. Signed F Drew Callin, Ds Mikael Tam and Ian Edmondson to the active roster. Placed Ds Dominic Cormier and Mark Auk, F Peter Quenneville on the commisioners exempt list.
TOLEDO BLADES — Released Fs Michael Laidley and Brennan Blaszezak.
TULSA OILERS — Activated F Griff Jeszka form the injured reserve list. Placed D Garret Cockerill on injured reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Dalton Skelly from the commisioners exempt list. Placed D Riley Weselowski on the commisioners exempt list.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Erik Lopez, F Phillip Goodrum, D Jack Gurr and G Ben Lundgaard to short-term contracts.
AUSTIN FC — Selected D Kamal Miller from Orlando City FC and F Danny Hoesen from San Jose Earthquakes in 2020 expansion draft.
CHARLOTTE FC — Named Nick Kelly club president.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Agreed to terms with D Lalas Abubakar on a new contract through the 2024 season.
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Ebenezer Ackon pending league and federation approval.
|United Soccer League
TACOMA DEFIANCE — Signed MFs Sota Kitahara and Carlos Anguiano and G Christian Herra. Excercised 2021 contract options with D Abdoulaye Cissoko and MFs Ray Serrano and Marlon Vargas. Announced Ds Eric Kinzer, Taylor Mueller and Alex Villanueva, MFs Reed Baker-Whiting, Azriel Gonzalez and Danny Robles and F Alec Diaz are still under contract for 2021 season.
