FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Designated G Joe Dahl, RB Bo Scarbrough and DB Mike Ford to return from injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated RB Devine Ozigbo to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated WR Denzel Mims, CB Arthur Maulet and OL Cameron Clark to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Tanzel Smart and K Sergio Castillo to the practice squad. Released WR Donte Moncrief.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OL Stefen Wisniewski to return from injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Shane Gersich to a one-year, two-way contract

