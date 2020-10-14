|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Designated G Joe Dahl, RB Bo Scarbrough and DB Mike Ford to return from injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated RB Devine Ozigbo to return from injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Designated WR Denzel Mims, CB Arthur Maulet and OL Cameron Clark to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Tanzel Smart and K Sergio Castillo to the practice squad. Released WR Donte Moncrief.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OL Stefen Wisniewski to return from injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Shane Gersich to a one-year, two-way contract
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.