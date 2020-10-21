|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Art Warren off waivers from Seattle.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Reggie Gilbert to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released G Quinton Spain. Signed DT Justin Zimmer to active roster.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed K Joey Slye and OL Trent Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated DT Mike Daniels to return from injured reserve. Signed DT Andrew Brown to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Designated DT Dre'Mont Jones and DE DeMarcus Walker from injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Chris Jones. Signed T Dan Skipper and TE Matt Sokol to the practice squad. Released P Arryn Siposs from the practice squad. Recalled DE Austin Bryant from the reserve/PUP list to practice. Placed DE Julian Okwara on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Ben Braden to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated K Josh Lambo to return from injured reserve. Announced that OLB Aaron Lynch unretired and was added to the active roster.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated DT Khalen Saunders to return from injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated DT A'Shawn Robinson to return from reserve/NFI list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed RT Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated C David Andrews, OLB Josh Uche and DT Beau Allen from injured reserve. Activated DT Byron Cowart, G Shaq Mason and DE Derek Rivers from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released G Jamon Brown. Promoted TE Jason Croom to the active roster. Activated G Matt Pryor from COVID-19 list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted LB Joe Walker to the active roster. Signed LB Jonas Griffith and TE Daniel Helm to the practice squad. Acquired OLB Jordan Willis and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the Jets in exchange for 2022 sixth-round pick.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Mychal Kendricks to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated CB Adoree' Jackson to return from injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed RW Nick Merkley to a one-year, two-way contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Kevin McCarthy assistant coach.
|American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed D Thomas Schemitsch to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Acquired D/MF Jimmy Medranda from Nashville SC in exchange for MF Handwalla Bwana.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed F Wilson Harris to a one-year contract.
|National Women's Soccer League
NWSL — Announced the addition of Angel City FC as an expansion team.
