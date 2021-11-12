FILE - A man walks past the Olympic rings on the exterior of the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, which will be a venue for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Making an Olympic team is hard enough. This winter, those who earn their spots on the U.S. squad will find it takes even more work to get to Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)