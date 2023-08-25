DES MOINES – State Treasurer Roby Smith announces the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt had an active year at the Iowa State Fair.
“In a short 11-day span, over 2,800 claims were filed at the Iowa State Fair and more than $538,900 was claimed. One individual even found $24,385 belonging to them,” said Smith. “As the State Fair would say, ‘Nothing Compares’ to finding your lost money!”
Smith utilizes the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt to reunite owners and heirs with their unclaimed property. Under Iowa law, these assets are turned over to the State Treasurer’s Office after businesses and financial institutions have lost contact with the owner for a specific period of time.
Common examples of unclaimed property include forgotten checking and savings accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, utility refunds and safe deposit box contents.
“Thousands of fairgoers took advantage of our convenient, easy-to-navigate process to search for themselves, family members, friends and local businesses,” Smith continued. “But there’s no need to wait until next year’s State Fair; search online all year round. New names are continually being added, so even if you have claimed in the past, try searching again.”
To see if the State has any unclaimed property waiting for you, visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.