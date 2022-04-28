- On the Apollo 14 mission in 1971, several tree seeds orbited the earth along with astronauts. These trees were germinated upon return to Earth and planted across the U.S. A second generation American Sycamore Moon Tree is among the collection of historic trees at the Heritage Tree Museum in Storm Lake.
- Arbor Day has been regularly observed in Iowa since it was instituted in 1887. The City of Oelwein hosted a Arbor Day Festival in 1896 to help local school kids appreciate the beauty and value of trees by planting trees around their schools, along community streets and in public parks.
- The State Forest Nursery in Ames was established by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s. The nursery sells approximately 1 million seedlings each year, and 3-5 million seedlings are grown on site at any given time.
- Iowa has an estimated 2.85 million acres of forest land. One acre of forest absorbs 6 tons of carbon dioxide and puts out 4 tons of oxygen. This is enough to meet the annual needs of 18 people.
- One oak tree can support over 500 different species of pollinators.
- The oak is Iowa's state tree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.