CLINTON – The No. 1 Easton Valley boys had quite the scare, but got their feet under them in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night to pull away from Prince of Peace 49-43.
The margin of Tuesday’s victory at the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center was the closest one yet for the undefeated River Hawks.
Nate Trenkamp sparked the turnaround. Trailing 38-37 in the fourth quarter, Trenkamp drew two consecutive fouls on the floor, sending him to the line with bonus shots. He drained all four shots.
The Irish scored, but once again Trenkamp had the answer. He nailed a three-pointer to give the River Hawks the 44-40 lead, their largest of the last period. He would end the night with a team-high 19 points.
The next way down Trenkamp drove to the basket. Although it didn’t find the rim, senior Hunter Holdgrafer was there for the offensive put back, giving them a solid 46-40 lead, their largest of the night.
Marcus Blount hit a three-pointer for the Irish, but Trenkamp topped it off with another coast-to-coast drive.
The Irish came out of the gates hot, capitalizing on a cold shooting night for the River Hawks. Easton Valley was visibly frustrated, watching many shots roll in and out of the hoop.
Meanwhile, the Irish couldn’t miss. Although they were missing their second leading scorer (Kyler Wallace) to injury, the offense was rolling. Nathan Moeller led with 25 points on the night, finding shots from the elbow right over pesky River Hawk defense.
CamRon Williams and Marcus Blount both hit shots from beyond the arc and ended with seven points a piece.
The Irish took as much as a 12-4 lead in the first quarter, before Trenkamp put in five straight points. Jessen Weber ended the quarter with a tip in at the buzzer, and the Irish took a 16-11 lead to the bench.
The River Hawks forced seven turnovers out of the Irish’s hands in the second, and a three from Weber tied everything up at 18-18 just three minutes into the second quarter. The three was the first of the game for the normally hot-shooting River Hawks.
Hunter Holdgrafer and Jessen Weber both ended with seven points. Cade Jargo added 10. The River Hawks scored 17 points from the freethrow line.
Easton Valley, the top-ranked team in Class 1A, improves to 16-0 on the season, one of the five remaining undefeated teams. They play Rivermont Collegiate in a non-conference game in Preston on Thursday night.
The Irish fall to 6-11 and play Marquette Catholic at the Joe on Friday night for their homecoming game.
Irish edge River Hawks
Big offensive rebounds and timely baskets from Lilly Isenhour helped the Irish take a 46-44 victory from Easton Valley at home on Tuesday night.
The game was tied up 36-36 heading into the last period, but the Irish came out with two straight offensive rebounds on one possession, the second finding the rim for a score from Lilly Isenhour.
The nect way down, Kaelyn Goodsman found Isenhour over the River Hawk defense and she kissed it off the gladd for a 40-36 lead.
The River Hawks weren’t done, with Sarah Driscoll going coast-to-coast for a layup to tied it all back up at 42-42. Lilly Isenhour pulled down another offensive rebound for the Irish, the 11th of the night, and took the lead once more. Isabel Hansen floated one in on the next way down to put Prince of Peace back on top by four.
With just under a minute left, RaeAnn Carlson scored her first bucket of the second half to cut the lead back to two. The River Hawks then tried to foul with three to give, but struggled to get the call and had the clock tick down.
They got the turnover they wanted with nine seconds remaining, but ended up throwing the ball away.
It was the River Hawks who had the hot start. A quick two 3-point shots from Sydney Stoll catapulted them to the lead, and they maintained it. They led 26-21 at the half, thanks to four threes from Stoll, a three from Calli Beck and a three from Sarah Driscoll.
Paige Kuehl scored in transition in the third quarter and then hit a three herself to tied everything up a 30-30 for the first time. Kuehl led the Irish with 16 points.
The River Hawks fall to 8-8 and play a non-conference game on Thursday night at home.
The Irish jump to 11-8 and will play No. 2 Marquette Catholic at home on Friday night.
