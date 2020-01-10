Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken quesadilla, refried beans, peas and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.
Tuesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach, mixed vegetables and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.
Wednesday
Oven roasted chicken, squash, seasoned loop fries, strawberries and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and bagel half.
Thursday
Hamburger on bun, green beans, natural crisp fries and oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Walking taco, chuckwagon corn, carrot and celery sticks and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Barbecue rib sandwich, seasoned curly fries, carrots, cucumbers and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and strawberries.
Tuesday
Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and oranges.
Wednesday
Walking taco, refried beans, corn and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and applesauce.
Thursday
Chicken tenders, french fries, sweet peas, banana and chocolate chip oatmeal bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll and fruit cocktail.
Friday
Pepperoni bosco sticks, broccoli with cheese sauce, baby carrots and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon scramble pizza and banana.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Spaghetti, meatballs, lettuce, garlic bread and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, twister fries, steamed carrots and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, blueberry muffin cake or cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken quesadilla, mexican rice, lettuce, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cheese omelet and toast or cereal and toast.
Thursday
Taco in a bag, cheese, lettuce, refried beans, pineapple and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.
Friday
Cheddarwurst on a bun, spudsters, baked beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Chicken and gravy on a biscuit ,vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - meatloaf.
Tuesday
Tacos, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - cheese pizza.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, vegetable, fruit and chips. Entree' alt. - grilled chicken.
Thursday
Chicken drummies, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - spicy chicken.
Friday
Pizza arts lunch. Entree' alt. - sack lunch.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Shredded barbecue chicken on wheat bun, au gratin potatoes, broccoli and cinnamon baked pears.
Tuesday
Loose meat sandwich on wheat bun, carrots, potato salad and apple pie.
Wednesday
Vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, peaches and chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, pineapple and yogurt.
Friday
Baked tilapia with onions and peppers, tarter sauce, rice pilaf, green beans and cherry crisp.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
