CLINTON - Ashford University, 1310 19th Ave. NW, will host a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center donor bus. Donors must be at least 17 years of age and have not given blood since Dec. 25. For more information contact Shelly Cassaday (877) 241-9893.
typed 2-14-20 ASHFORD TO HOST BLOOD DRIVE WEDNESDAY FEB. 19
Pam Reedy
