CLINTON — Geneene Pals and Carol Hill were first place Clinton Boat Club Bridge winners with a score of 3,880. Lucy Melvin and Elaine Fishwild were second with 3,630; JoAnn Burmeister and Bill Willrett third place, 3,580; fourth place Kathy Peters and Jim Carey, 3,400; fifth place Clark and Barbara Garrells, 3,280; and sixth place was Emily Delany and Sherry Marlowe with a scoare of 3,260.
The group will meet March 6 at the Corner Deli.
