CLINTON — John Mulholland and Dawn Miller were top Clinton Duplicate Bridge Club winners recently at Clinton Church of Christ. Merry Iverson and Kasu Rickertsen were second; LuAnn Farrell and Elaine Fishwild tied with Sherry Marlowe and Emily Delaney and Tom and Sandy Tegeler for a three way third placement, and Mary Duhr and Phyllis Morris placed fourth.
The next Bridge game will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at Clinton Church of Christ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.