typed 1-24-20 GRAINS Pam Reedy Pam Reedy Author email Jan 23, 2020 1 hr ago Prices quoted Thursday. • ADM/Growmark: $4.00. • County PIK price: corn $3.78; beans $8.72; oats $2.88; winter wheat $4.65; and spring wheat $5.27.
