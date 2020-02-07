PHOTO ATTACHED TO HARD COPY
CLINTON — Jerome Burken of Clinton (Elvira) will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. February 15 at the Low Moor Community Center. Relatives and friends are invited. It is requested that gifts be omitted.
He was born February 10, 1940 in Jackson County to Victor and Martha Burken. He married Janis Hoffmann September 14, 1963 in Sugar Creek. He is the father of Ron (Sandy) of Camanche, Randy (Cindy) of Clarence, Renae (Russ) Huesmann of Bettendorf, Gary (Jennifer) and Greg (Jamie), both of Clinton and Lisa (Spence) Leighton of Granger, Iowa. He has 15 grandchildren.
He is a farmer.
