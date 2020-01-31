Clinton Schools

Monday

Grilled cheese sandwich, broccoli, tomato soup and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.

Tuesday

Lasagna, carrot coins, corn and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Hamburger on bun, spudster potatoes, peas and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and bagel half.

Thursday

Chicken drummies, sliced beets, waffle fries, banana and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.

Friday

Beef and cheese burrito, refried beans, tater tots and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and pancake.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Chicken sandwich, waffle fries, peas, carrots and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop Tart and apple slices.

Tuesday

Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, green beans, applesauce and juice bar.Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, toast and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, banana and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, waffles and applesauce.

Thursday

Lasagna, garlic toast, cottage cheese, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and banana.

Friday

Corn dog, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and oranges.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken alfredo, bosco breadstick, peas, carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Ham patty on school made bun, cheese slice, green beans, tater tots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon struesel coffee cake or cereal.

Wednesday

Hot dog on bun, baked beans, baked Cheetos, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, grape filled crescent or cereal.

Thursday

Soft shell taco with lettuce, cheese and tomato, pineapple and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Friday

Chicken tenders, tri tater, taco salad, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

French toast sticks, sausage and hash brown. Entree' alt. - cheese omelet.

Tuesday

Walking taco, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - mexican pizza.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, vegetable, fruit and chips. Entree' alt. - spicy chicken.

Thursday

Meatloaf, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - sloppy joe.

Friday

Hot dog, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - pork ribette.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, tropical fruit and pumpkin muffin.

Tuesday

Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, pickled beets, banana and fruited Jello.

Wednesday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, tuscan greens, breadstick, fruit cocktail and blueberry pie.

Thursday

Broccoli and ham casserole, cauliflower, dinner roll and strawberry applesauce.

Friday

Fish wedge on bun, pasta salad, lima beans and banana pudding square.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

Tags