Clinton Schools
Monday
Grilled cheese sandwich, broccoli, tomato soup and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.
Tuesday
Lasagna, carrot coins, corn and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Hamburger on bun, spudster potatoes, peas and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and bagel half.
Thursday
Chicken drummies, sliced beets, waffle fries, banana and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Friday
Beef and cheese burrito, refried beans, tater tots and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and pancake.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Chicken sandwich, waffle fries, peas, carrots and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop Tart and apple slices.
Tuesday
Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, green beans, applesauce and juice bar.Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, toast and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, banana and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, waffles and applesauce.
Thursday
Lasagna, garlic toast, cottage cheese, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and banana.
Friday
Corn dog, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and oranges.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken alfredo, bosco breadstick, peas, carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Ham patty on school made bun, cheese slice, green beans, tater tots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon struesel coffee cake or cereal.
Wednesday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, baked Cheetos, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, grape filled crescent or cereal.
Thursday
Soft shell taco with lettuce, cheese and tomato, pineapple and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Friday
Chicken tenders, tri tater, taco salad, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
French toast sticks, sausage and hash brown. Entree' alt. - cheese omelet.
Tuesday
Walking taco, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - mexican pizza.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, vegetable, fruit and chips. Entree' alt. - spicy chicken.
Thursday
Meatloaf, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - sloppy joe.
Friday
Hot dog, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - pork ribette.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, tropical fruit and pumpkin muffin.
Tuesday
Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, pickled beets, banana and fruited Jello.
Wednesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, tuscan greens, breadstick, fruit cocktail and blueberry pie.
Thursday
Broccoli and ham casserole, cauliflower, dinner roll and strawberry applesauce.
Friday
Fish wedge on bun, pasta salad, lima beans and banana pudding square.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.