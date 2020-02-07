Clinton Schools

Monday

Tony's pizza, green beans, cauliflower and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.

Tuesday

Hot dog on bun, vegetarian beans, natural crisp fries and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, pineapple and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and peanut butter toast.

Thursday

Turkey and noodles, spinach, mixed vegetables and sliced strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and french toast sticks.

Friday

Taco, corn, orange wedges, carrots and celery sticks. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinna-minis.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, carrots, cucumbers and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon applesauce.

Tuesday

Walking taco, refried beans, corn and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and peaches.

Wednesday

Pepperoni bosco sticks, broccoli with cheese sauce, baby carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and mandarin oranges.

Thursday

Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll and pears.

Friday

Chicken tenders, french fries, sweet peas, strawberry applesauce and Valentine cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon scramble pizza and apple slices.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, tomato slice, spudsters, ranchero beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Wednesday

Corndog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots and orange. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon and cheese scrambled eggs and English muffin or cereal and English muffin.

Thursday

Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, cinnamon roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Poptart and Trix Yogurt or cereal.

Friday

Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, pears and Valentine cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Mini corn dog, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - beef nachos.

Tuesday

Tacos, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - pulled pork.

Thursday

Spaghetti and meatballs, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - breaded chicken.

Friday

Pizza arts lunch. Entree' alt. - school sack lunch.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Barbecue chicken breast, spinach salad, baked potato, pineapple and fruit pie.

Tuesday

Hamburger on wheat bun, baked beans, brussels sprouts and peach crisp.

Wednesday

Cheese lasagna, garden salad with dressing, breadstick, banana and M&M cookie.

Thursday

Pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, baked spinach casserole and Hawaiian salad.

Friday

Chicken cordon bleu, loaded mashed potatoes, German vegetables, dinner roll, red velvet cupcake and ice cream.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

