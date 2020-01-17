Clinton Schools

Monday

No School.

Tuesday

Chicken patty on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, mixed vegetables and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg patty and toast.

Wednesday

Tony's pizza, sweet potato puffs, cauliflower and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Thursday

Ground beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Roast pork loin, baked beans, oven roasted potatoes, banana and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.

Camanche Schools

Monday

No School.

Tuesday

Cheeseburger, french fries, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday

Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and peaches.

Thursday

Hot dog, potato wedges, cauliflower and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel and Mandarin oranges.

Friday

Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, baby carrots and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage pancake sandwich and apple slices.

Northeast Schools

Monday

No School.

Tuesday

Sloppy joe on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Wednesday

Deli turkey on flour tortilla, cheese slice, shredded lettuce, baked Cheetos, fruit snacks and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Thursday

Grilled cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup, crackers, baby carrots and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Friday

Stuffed crust sausage pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, pears and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll or cereal.

Prince of Peace

Monday

No School.

Tuesday

Walking taco, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - mexican pizza.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, vegetable, fruit and chips. Entree' alt. - breaded chicken.

Thursday

Sloppy joe, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. -meatball submarine sandwich.

Friday

French bread, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - grilled chicken.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Baked ham, sweet potato, green beans, dinner roll and pudding parfait.

Tuesday

Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach, ice cream and cupcake.

Wednesday

Chicken fettuccini, broccoli and peaches.

Thursday

Lentil potato soup, spinach salad, vinaigrette dressing, breadstick and orange.

Friday

Taco bake and snickerdoodle cookie.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

