Clinton Schools

No School - Spring Break

Camanche Schools

Monday

Chicken drumsticks, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, mixed fruit and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and pears.

Tuesday

Cheeseburger, tri taters, carrots, cucumbers, applesauce and Shamrock mini frozen yogurt. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and mixed fruit.

Wednesday

Pasta bake, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, baby carrots and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and applesauce.

Thursday

Chicken tenders, french fries, baked beans, banana and sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel and orange wedges.

Friday

Garlic french bread cheese pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll and banana.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Crispito, cheese sauce, lettuce, cheese, mexican rice and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, green beans, sweet potato bites and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon and cheese scrambled eggs and toast or cereal and toast.

Wednesday

Cheddarwurst on bun, baked beans, potato cubes, pineapple and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.

Thursday

Spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, lettuce and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, grape filled crescent or cereal.

Friday

Garlic french bread pizza, marinara sauce, baby carrots, applesauce and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

French toast sticks, sausage and hash browns. Entree' alt. - cheese omelet.

Tuesday

Chicken fajita, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. -cheese pizza.

Wednesday

No school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Broccoli ham casserole, cauliflower, dinner roll and strawberry applesauce.

Tuesday

Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, pickled beets, banana and fruited Jello.

Wednesday

Spaghetti, meat sauce, tuscan greens, breadstick, fruit cocktail and blueberry pie.

Thursday

Pork chop, mashed potatotes, gravy, brussels sprouts, tropical fruit and pumpkin muffin.

Friday

Fish wedge on wheat bun, tarter sauce, pasta salad, lima beans, banana pudding square.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

