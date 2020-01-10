Adv Auto Parts 149.01
Abbott Labs 85.36
ADM 43.95
Alliant Energy 55.07
Ameriprise 169.16
AutoZone, Inc 1132.22
Boeing 329
Bank of America 34.74
BP PLC ADR 38.74
ConAgra Foods 31.83
Caterpillar 146.13
Clorox 153.67
ChevronTexaco 116.45
Darling Int’l 28.41
Deere & Co. 173.43
Dollar General 153.24
Ennis Bus Forms 21.41
Eaton Corp 94.98
Exelon 46.26
Fastenal 36.33
General Electric 11.67
Goodyear Tire 14.47
Harley Davidson 34.84
Hewlett Packard 21.38
IBM 136.69
International Paper 43.99
Illinois Tool Works 178.24
Johnson & Johnson 145.06
JP Morgan 136.07
Kohl’s 46.35
McDonald’s Corp. 207.27
Merck & Co. 89.53
Microsoft 161.34
Pepsico 134.53
Pfizer 39.49
Principal Financial 55.70
Proctor & Gamble 123.97
Prudential 94.41
Sherwin Williams 567.09
Target 124.73
Tyson Foods 91.92
Texas Instruments 130.00
Union Pacific 177.94
US Bancorp 56.67
US Cellular 34.81
Verizon 58.98
Walt Disney Co. 144.60
Wal-Mart 116.38
Williams Co. 23.50
