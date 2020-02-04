Adv Auto Parts          131.60

Abbott Labs       88.23

ADM          45.35

Alliant Energy   58.66

Ameriprise           173.28

AutoZone, Inc           1050.51

Boeing                317.96

Bank of America           33.62

BP PLC ADR          36.51

ConAgra Foods     31.92

Caterpillar      133.51

Clorox      163.56

ChevronTexaco  106.86

Darling Int’l     28.25

Deere & Co.      164.47

Dollar General     155.99

Ennis Bus Forms     20.90

Eaton Corp   100.91

Exelon      48.09

Fastenal    36.93

General Electric 12.57

Goodyear Tire      13.45

Harley Davidson           34.29

Hewlett Packard     21.55

IBM    149.17

International Paper     41.76

Illinois Tool Works    182.04

Johnson & Johnson     151.60

JP Morgan      135.32

Kohl’s        43.23

McDonald’s Corp.       214.65

Merck & Co.     88.38

Microsoft      180.12

Pepsico     143.22

Pfizer     37.70

Principal Financial      54.58

Proctor & Gamble      125.68

Prudential     93.60

Sherwin Williams     587.11

Target      113.21

Tyson Foods    83.91

Texas Instruments    126.47

Union Pacific      183.24

US Bancorp      54.22

US Cellular    33.26

Verizon     58.29

Walt Disney Co. 144.73

Wal-Mart      115.28

Williams Co.     21.47

