Adv Auto Parts 131.60
Abbott Labs 88.23
ADM 45.35
Alliant Energy 58.66
Ameriprise 173.28
AutoZone, Inc 1050.51
Boeing 317.96
Bank of America 33.62
BP PLC ADR 36.51
ConAgra Foods 31.92
Caterpillar 133.51
Clorox 163.56
ChevronTexaco 106.86
Darling Int’l 28.25
Deere & Co. 164.47
Dollar General 155.99
Ennis Bus Forms 20.90
Eaton Corp 100.91
Exelon 48.09
Fastenal 36.93
General Electric 12.57
Goodyear Tire 13.45
Harley Davidson 34.29
Hewlett Packard 21.55
IBM 149.17
International Paper 41.76
Illinois Tool Works 182.04
Johnson & Johnson 151.60
JP Morgan 135.32
Kohl’s 43.23
McDonald’s Corp. 214.65
Merck & Co. 88.38
Microsoft 180.12
Pepsico 143.22
Pfizer 37.70
Principal Financial 54.58
Proctor & Gamble 125.68
Prudential 93.60
Sherwin Williams 587.11
Target 113.21
Tyson Foods 83.91
Texas Instruments 126.47
Union Pacific 183.24
US Bancorp 54.22
US Cellular 33.26
Verizon 58.29
Walt Disney Co. 144.73
Wal-Mart 115.28
Williams Co. 21.47
