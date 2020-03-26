Adv Auto Parts 96.90
Abbott Labs 75.81
ADM 34.30
Alliant Energy 47.90
Ameriprise 110.91
AutoZone, Inc 886.79
Boeing 180.05
Bank of America 22.67
BP PLC ADR 24.43
ConAgra Foods 27.88
Caterpillar 110.64
Clorox 172.83
ChevronTexaco 76.08
Darling Int’l 19.00
Deere & Co. 139.47
Dollar General 140.08
Ennis Bus Forms 17.28
Eaton Corp 78.22
Exelon 36.59
Fastenal 32.31
General Electric 8.09
Goodyear Tire 6.19
Harley Davidson 20.75
Hewlett Packard 17.94
IBM 112.64
International Paper 31.01
Illinois Tool Works 149.97
Johnson & Johnson 126.14
JP Morgan 97.84
Kohl’s 17.92
McDonald’s Corp. 166.92
Merck & Co. 73.64
Microsoft 156.11
Pepsico 120.26
Pfizer 31.67
Principal Financial 33.85
Proctor & Gamble 107.40
Prudential 54.62
Sherwin Williams 465.52
Target 96.07
Tyson Foods 61.28
Texas Instruments 107.76
Union Pacific 142.11
US Bancorp 36.21
US Cellular 29.51
Verizon 53.44
Walt Disney Co. 105.50
Wal-Mart 109.81
Williams Co. 14.22
