Adv Auto Parts          96.90

Abbott Labs     75.81

ADM          34.30

Alliant Energy   47.90

Ameriprise          110.91

AutoZone, Inc           886.79

Boeing               180.05

Bank of America           22.67

BP PLC ADR          24.43

ConAgra Foods     27.88

Caterpillar      110.64

Clorox      172.83

ChevronTexaco  76.08

Darling Int’l     19.00

Deere & Co.      139.47

Dollar General     140.08

Ennis Bus Forms     17.28

Eaton Corp   78.22

Exelon      36.59

Fastenal    32.31

General Electric 8.09

Goodyear Tire     6.19

Harley Davidson          20.75

Hewlett Packard     17.94

IBM    112.64

International Paper     31.01

Illinois Tool Works    149.97

Johnson & Johnson     126.14

JP Morgan      97.84

Kohl’s        17.92

McDonald’s Corp.       166.92

Merck & Co.     73.64

Microsoft      156.11

Pepsico     120.26

Pfizer     31.67

Principal Financial      33.85

Proctor & Gamble      107.40

Prudential     54.62

Sherwin Williams     465.52

Target      96.07

Tyson Foods    61.28

Texas Instruments    107.76

Union Pacific      142.11

US Bancorp      36.21

US Cellular    29.51

Verizon     53.44

Walt Disney Co. 105.50

Wal-Mart      109.81

Williams Co.   14.22

