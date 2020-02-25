Adv Auto Parts          137.57

Abbott Labs       81.15

ADM          40.43

Alliant Energy   58.01

Ameriprise           156.20

AutoZone, Inc           1033.00

Boeing                304.08

Bank of America           31.08

BP PLC ADR          32.92

ConAgra Foods    28.38

Caterpillar      129.00

Clorox      167.85

ChevronTexaco  100.74

Darling Int’l     26.43

Deere & Co.      166.65

Dollar General     161.49

Ennis Bus Forms     21.24

Eaton Corp    98.22

Exelon      47.63

Fastenal    36.16

General Electric 11.32

Goodyear Tire      10.11

Harley Davidson           32.75

Hewlett Packard     23.35

IBM    141.72

International Paper     39.21

Illinois Tool Works    177.56

Johnson & Johnson     144.72

JP Morgan      1265.32

Kohl’s        41.10

McDonald’s Corp.       212.09

Merck & Co.     80.22

Microsoft      168.07

Pepsico     141.10

Pfizer     33.94

Principal Financial      49.48

Proctor & Gamble      121.42

Prudential     84.02

Sherwin Williams     550.79

Target      111.75

Tyson Foods    71.70

Texas Instruments    118.38

Union Pacific      170.75

US Bancorp      50.69

US Cellular    30.57

Verizon      57.12

Walt Disney Co. 128.26

Wal-Mart      114.43

Williams Co.     19.26

Tags