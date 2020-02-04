STERLING, ILL. — The History of Whiteside County, Illinois Rural Schools book is completed after 6 years of gathering information. The book contains 700 pages of history on 200 plus country schools throughout 22 townships of Whiteside County. Photos, maps, remembrances, teacher lists and much more is also included. The cost of the book is $38 and is available by calling Sandra Miller (815) 625-0187 or Carolyn Duncan (815) 625-7878. There is a $5 charge for mailing the book to you. On Feb. 22 the books will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sterling Library. More sale sights will be added at a later date.
