CLINTON — Tom and Sandy Tegeler placed first in Boat Club recently with a score of 6,140. Marion Goerdt and Janice Wheelock were second, 5,070; third, Joan Muhs and Martha Hayes, 4,190; fourth, Kasu Rickertsen and Mary Duhr, 3,550; fifth, Carol Hill and Frank Nester, 3,480; sixth, Kathy Peters and LuAnn Farrell, 3,420; seventh, Emily Delaney and Sherry Marlowe, 3,380; eighth, Dwight and Penny Royer, 3,380; 9th, Dave and Sue Peters, 3,320; and 10th place went to Rosemary Haack and Bill Willrett with a score of 3,310.
The group will meet March 20.
