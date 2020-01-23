Springbrook area native Brent Kilburg has announced his candidacy for Jackson County Sheriff as a Republican. He is a 1992 graduate of St. Ambrose University with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a minor in Psychology. Kilburg has more than 26 years of law enforcement experience, beginning in 1993 with the Maquoketa Police Department. He has expanded his experience and law enforcement contacts by working with agencies such as the Davenport Police Department and the State of Iowa. He has served in a multitude of specialty positions throughout his career. Kilburg is currently a Deputy with the Scott County Sheriff's office. "My entier career has been centered on serving the public, as a deputy sheriff, police officer, fireman and a member of the Iowa Army National Guard," said Kilburg.
Kilburg's goals as Jackson County Sheriff are:
1. Increase professional leadership through transparency and accountability.
2. Provide additional staff training. Increase proactive patrolling, especially on serious crimes such as drugs and thefts; network with community leaders to help deter crime and educate the community on internet crimes and scams.
3. Protect taxpayers by implementing the safest, most cost-effective jail.
Regarding issues such as the jail he says, "As a leader you should entertain external input, otherwise you risk putting too much weight into your own personal biases. If we don't explore other perspectives, you won't get buy-in from the community and we might miss some great ideas." Besides his law enforcement experience, Kilburg also has more than 31 years of military experience. In 1988 he enlisted in the Iowa National Guard as an infantryman. After rising through the ranks to Master Sergeant he crossed over and became a commissioned Officer. He has served in Iraq and Afghanistan and maintains a Top Secret (TS) clearance. Captain Kilburg is currently the Assistant Operations Officer with the 67th Troop Command in Iowa City. He plans to retire from the National Guard this spring. He is a member of the Iowa State Sheriffs' and Deputies' Association, Iowa State Police Association, Iowa National Guard Officers Association and National Guard Association of the United States, St Ann's Catholic Church, the President's Club at St. Ambrose University, was a member of the Illinois Drug Enforcement Officers Association, and is an Iowa Farm Bureau member. Besides his law enforcement career, he was also a Davenport firefighter previously.
Brent and his wife Lynn have four children ranging in age from 15 to 25. Kilburg grew up on a dairy farm centrally located between Bellevue, Andrew and Springbrook. His parents are John and Sharel (Schmidt). He farms his parents' ground and also owns his own property in Jackson County.
