CAMANCHE — An audit report was recently released on the Camanche Community School District. The District's revenues totaled $14,128,247 for the year ended June 30, 2019, a 2.4 percent increase from the prior year. Expenses for the year ended June 30, 2019 totaled $13,189,794, a 1.4 percent increase from the prior year. The increase in revenues is due to increased charges for service property tax and statewide sales, services and use tax revenues. The increase in expense is primarily due to an increase in instructional expenses. The District's audit reported two findings for FY19. A significant deficiency was reported for segregation of duties and material non-compliance was reported for expenditures exceeding the amount budgeted in the other expenditures function. Recommendations were provided to address each of the audit findings.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State's website, http://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.
