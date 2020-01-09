CAMANCHE – An audit report was recently released on the City of Camanche. The City's receipts totaled $5,094,266 for the year ended June 30, 2019, a 2.2 percent decrease from the prior year. Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2019 totaled $5429,716, a 19.1 percent increase from the prior year. The decrease in receipts is due to the City issuing $400,000 of bonds in the prior year and none in the current year. The increase in disbursements is due primarily to increased street project expenditures in the current year. The City's audit reported six findings for FY19. A significant deficiency was reported for segregation of duties and material non-compliance was reported for deficit fund balances. These were also immaterial instances of non-compliance reported for expenditures exceeding the amount budgeted in the community and economic development, general government and capital project functions, noncompliance with Chapter 12C(6) of the Code of Iowa, the Annual Urban Renewal Report not agreeing with City records, and failure to publish Ordinances. Recommendations were provided to address each of the audit findings.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the City Clerk's office, the Office of Auditor of State, and on the Auditor of State's website, https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.
