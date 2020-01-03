DEWITT - An audit report has been recently released on the City of DeWitt. The City's receipts totaled $17,786,956 for the year ended June 30, 2019, a 75.6 percent increase from the prior year. Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2019 totaled $11,422,108, a 5.9 percent increase from the prior year. The significant increase in receipts is due to an increase in operating grants, contributions and restricted interest, combined with bond proceeds totaling $6,190,000. The increase in disbursements is due primarily to increased capital project expenditures in the current year. The City's audit reported three findings for FY19. A significant deficiency was reported for segregation of duties, material non-compliance was reported for deficit fund balances and immaterial non-compliance was reported for expenditures, exceeding the amount budgeted in the public safety function. Recommendations were provided to address each of the audit findings.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the City Clerk's office, the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State's website, https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.
