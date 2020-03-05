DEWITT — The Clinton County Retired School Personnel Association will meet Saturday, March 14 at United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch at noon. Betsy Voss will present a program on a crafty creation. All retired school personnel are invited. For more information call (563) 522-2829.
