CLINTON — An audit report was recently released on the Clinton Community School District. The District's revenues totaled $56,199,063 for the year ended June 30, 2019, a 1.6 percent increase from the prior year. Expenses for the year ended June 30, 2019 totaled $53,376,953, a 1.7 percent decrease from the prior year. The increase in revenue is due to an increase in unrestricted state grants. The decrease in expenses is primarily due to a decrease in instructional expenses. The audit reported four findings for FY19. A significant deficiency was reported for financial reporting, material noncompliance was reported for deficit fund balance(s) in the Student Activity Fund, and immaterial non compliance was reported for expenditures exceeding the amount budgeted in the other expenditures function and certified enrollment variances. Recommendations were provided to address each of the audit findings. A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State's website at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.
