GOOSE LAKE — Renovations are nearing completion at First Central State Bank, 223 Main St., Goose Lake and the public is invited to come and see the finished product. The bank's exterior was updated and the interior now includes a new conference room, an updated teller line and multiple additional offices. It features a new parking lot and a drive through service that also features an ATM. The open house and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and treats will be served. The public is invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.