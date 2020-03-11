CLINTON — The Friends For Charity organization will host a fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Happy Joe's. There will be 20 percent of all sales donated to this cause. Everyone is invited to come help us help others.
Pam Reedy
