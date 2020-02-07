GOOSE LAKE — The Goose Lake Jr. Feeders Alumni 47th Annual Pancake Breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 8 at the Millennium, Highway 136 in Goose Lake. The menu will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, toast and cinnamon rolls. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 to 10 and toddlers are free. The event will also feature a bake sale, raffle and silent auction. Everyone is invited to attend. All proceeds will support the Goose Lake Jr. Feeders Club.
