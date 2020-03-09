CAMANCHE — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1519 S. Washington Blvd., will host their spring bazaar and ice cream social from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The menu will feature sloppy joes, hot dogs, chips, cake, pie drinks and ice cream. The event will also feature craft and vendor tables. If you would like vendor space call (563) 259-4305. Everyone is invited to attend.

Tags