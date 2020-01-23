Have you ever known a person accused of something that didn't have quite all the facts straight? Based on assumptions the situation can become very messy and very hurtful. Seems we have that with people working on our behalf in our government. I for one am very much against the impeachment proceedings going on. How can we believe people who use their power to allow such laws as killing babies? What kind of smoke screen do they think will make us see things as they do? Never is my hope. What is an idea, as I have suggested before, talk to God first of all and then vote OUT those who have made a career of being politicians and then try living by the Golden Rule. Oh you remember, "do for others what you want them to do to for you." This is the teaching of the laws of Moses in a nutshell, Matthew 7:12.
Ronni Sue Schoenle
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.