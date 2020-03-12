When I became a baseball fan in the 1940's, there were eight National League teams and eight American League teams. Also, in the 1940's there were minor league teams. American Minor League teams amounted to 66 teams: the ownership of these minor league teams ranged from Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox and Washington Senators which each had seven teams to the New York Yankees who owned 14 teams. National Minor League teams added up to 88: the Chicago Cubs had four teams while the St. Louis Cardinals enjoyed 31 teams. There were also minor league teams not affiliated with either the American or the National League such as the Pennsylvania-Ontario-New York League, the Tar Heel League, and the West Texas-New Mexico League.
Today there are 30 Triple A teams, 29 Double A teams, 30 Class A Advanced teams, 29 Class A teams (of which the Clinton LumberKings are a member), and there are two other groups, Class A Short Season and Rookie Advanced, which host 40 teams. That brings up today's total minor league teams to 128 teams.
Back in the 1940's our country was recovering nicely from The Depression. Back in the 1940's the United States consisted of 48 states. Back in the 1940's magic was happening with the invention of television.
Among the many changes that have taken place over these years, I must comment about the importance of human interaction. Teamwork has become more important than ever. Teams are not only on a ball field, they exist in business, government and in families.
In the Family Team there are the veterans and the rookies. Rookies can teach veterans things from time to time just as veterans are expected to teach things to rookies. One of the biggest problems facing Family Teams today is time. There never seems to be enough time.
May I suggest that Families schedule more time for baseball - be it supporting school teams, church teams, community teams, and, of course, professional teams. Where else in society can parents and children yell, scream and holler and not be scolded for expressing their feelings? Where else can children be as important as adults in supporting individual players? And where else can children and adults go together to find that some of their local minor league ballplayers are on their way to becoming internationally known idols? And all this can be done without use of a smartphone.
Bring your Family Team to enjoy sunshine, new friends, history in the making and family togetherness at a Clinton LumberKings home game, and maybe even a game on the road.
Virginia Ray
Fulton, Ill.
