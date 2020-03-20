Clinton Schools

The Clinton School District will be serving sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 23 to April 9 at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW or Clinton High School, 817 8th Ave. S. This will be a drive through or walk-up pickup. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided. Information is also available on the school website.

Monday

Cheese sandwich, baby carrots, apple and milk.

Tuesday

Sliced turkey sandwich, cauliflower, broccoli, orange and milk.

Wednesday

Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baby carrots, banana and milk.

Thursday

Sliced ham sandwich, cauliflower, broccoli, peach cup and milk.

Friday

Cheese sandwich, vegetables, apple and milk.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Hamburger on wheat bun, baked beans, brussels sprouts and peach crisp.

Tuesday

Barbecue chicken breast, spinach salad, baked potato, pineapple and fruit pie.

Wednesday

Pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach casserole and hawaiian salad.

Thursday

Stuffed green pepper, carrots, banana bread, mixed fruit cup and rainbow sherbet.

Friday

Cheese lasagna, garden salad, breadstick, banana and M&M cookie.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

