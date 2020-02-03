BETTENDORF — An audit report on the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency was recently released. Revenues totaled $38,926,479 for the year ended June 30, 2019, a 3.25 percent increase from the prior year. Revenues included $9,305,210 in local tax, unrestricted state grants of $10,353,432, charges for service of $4,270,643, operating grants and contributions of $14,439,781 and other revenue of $557,413. Expenses for operations totaled $36,196,986, a 2.73 percent decrease from the prior year. Expenses included $1,832,820 for Instruction, $27,806,809 for Support Services and other expenditures of $6,557,357. A copy of the audit report is available for review in the office of the Auditor of State and the Agency Secretary's office.
