CLINTON — Applications are available for the Mount St. Clare Charitable Education Trust Scholarships for the 2020 - 2021 academic year. Successful applicants must have graduated, or will graduate, from a Clinton County or Whiteside County high school and will attend a college or university within the State of Iowa. Applications are available at high school guidance or financial aid offices, at the Clinton National Bank Trust Department or at www.clintonnational.com. Deadline for submissions is May 1. A selection committee will notify successful applicants later this year.
Pam Reedy
