DAVENPORT — In celebration of National Quilt month, a Transformative Fibers Art Quilt exhibition will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St. An artist reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Transformative Fiber Arts is an exhibition where quilters share ways in which fibers/fabric has transformed their visions of life into an expressive aesthetic artwork. The exhibition will feature more than 35 quilts. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Pam Reedy
